Mount Kimbie Release Two New Songs, 'Black Stone' / 'Blue Liquid'

Mount Kimbie have released two new songs - grab 'Black Stone' and 'Blue Liquid' now.

The duo fired up socials earlier this week, confirming that work on a new studio album was under way.

Mount Kimbie's first full length project since 'Love What Survives' in 2017, the two linked in Yucca Valley and "spent some time together writing new music in the desert..."

The duo write: "Both very hyped about what we put down - Just got to piece it all together now to release it." Reaching into the vaults, two unheard songs have been placed online - recorded during the 'Love What Survives' era but held back as they "didn’t feel quite right..."

It's an old fashioned download - grab it HERE.