Motive105 Drops 'The Drive Downtown: Part One'

Motive105 is working with alacrity.

A true craftsman, his approach to art is fastidious and personal, someone whose soulful lyricism cuts deeper than most.

Moving in his own lane, Motive105 has dropped a short burst of one off tracks of late, building to a new two part project.

Online now, 'The Drive Downtown: Part One' kicks off a huge year for this multi-faceted artist, someone who sets the bar incredibly high.

Those standards are evident throughout, from the introspection of 'Free-Dom' to the blunt lyricism of 'No Secrets' via powerful closer 'Kantu & Kali'.

He comments...

"I made 'The Drive Downtown: Part One' just before my first born arrived into this world, so in the process of growth I knew I had to let go of some demons in order to move forward. The project was an introduction to a life long commitment towards my love for music and the love surrounding me that enabled me as a creative to gift the world my story in confidence."

"The intent behind this project was to be able to take a listener through several emotions on the spectrum, displaying how a confident brash young man can also be vulnerable in the right hands at any given time."

A sign of his personal and aesthetic evolution, 'The Drive Downtown: Part One' finds Motive105 answering no one's call but his own.

Tune in now.

