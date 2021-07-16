MoStack's 'Ride' Is A Summer Burner

North London prince MoStack returns with new single 'Ride'.

The track follows a flurry of collaborations from the Hornsey rap talent, most prominently the crossover hit 'Way Too Long' alongside Nathan Dawe and Anne-Marie.

Back to solo service, 'Ride' is a summer banger, with MoStack tapping into that heatwave energy.

With lockdown beginning to relax and vaccinations taking hold, people are feeling a bit more optimistic - and this is the spirit MoStack is channelling.

A crisp UK rap burner, 'Ride' is a festival anthem just waiting for the festival gates to swing open.

As he puts it...

“It’s the summer, so I want to bring people that summer feeling...”

Tune in now.

