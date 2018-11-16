Moss Kena Shares New EP 'One + One' In Full

Rising songwriter Moss Kena has shared his new EP 'One + One' in full - tune in now.

The 20 year prodigy released his debut EP earlier in the year, matching club tropes to something a little deeper, a little more personal.

Gaining in confidence, follow up 'One + One' finds Moss operating with more certainty, and this leads to an increasingly incisive approach.

It's not entirely a solo affair, however; ‘Silhouette’ is produced by Rodaidh Mcdonald (The xx, Sampha), while old sparring partner Toddla T returns on ‘Ain’t The Same’.

Moving from club heaters to after hours slow jams, 'One + One' EP is further sign that Moss Kena isn't someone you can shrug off easily.

Tune in now.

