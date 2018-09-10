Mosey's 'So Damn Funky' Is A Friday Burner

Impeccably stylish Parisian talent Mosey returns with new single 'So Damn Funky'.

The always in-demand DJ has spent the bulk of the past 18 months on the road, playing a string of international shows.

Largely shying away from releases, he recently returned to the studio to nail down a few red hot ideas.

'So Damn Funky' is the result. Part of a slew of incoming releases, it's a fiery Friday burner, a real system heater built for club use.

The track mingles Mosey's own vocals with Bonita, a 19 year old who is making waves in Parisian collective Sounds of Paris.

It's a stellar offering, fusing hip-hop elements with lush house, and throwing in some pop-centric melodies for good measure.

Tune in now.

Mosey will be DJing London for Juicebox on November 1st at Momo’s in Soho.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.