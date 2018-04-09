Moses Sumney's One Take Version Of 'Rank & File' Is Astonishing

Moses Sumney has always thrived on the moment, on the essence of performance.

Set to return to the UK later this month, it's something fans will be able to see up close, as he twists and turns his material in subtle directions.

New EP 'Black in Deep Red, 2014' is out now, with lead song 'Rank & File' becoming something of a fan favourite.

A flexidisc single will be on sale at the songwriter's upcoming London show, with Moses Sumney also sharing an incredible performance clip.

A one take version shot in Paris, this beautiful rendering finds Moses turning his body into an instrument - from those percussive thumps to his mellifluous voice.

A stunning performance, you can check it out below.

Catch Moses Sumney at London's Royal Festival Hall on September 21st - tickets.

Photo Credit: Lauren Naylor

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.