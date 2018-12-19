Moses Sumney To Release New Album In 2019

Moses Sumney is set to release a new album in 2019.

The songwriter's powerful debut album 'Aromanticism' landed in 2017, while this year brought his EP 'Black in Deep Red, 2014'.

Working on something fresh, Moses Sumney plans to release a new studio album in 2019.

How do we know? Because he tweeted about it...

Moses Sumney LP2 2019 — Moses Sumney (@MosesSumney) December 20, 2018

Now that's a New Year's Resolution we'd love to see kept...

Photo Credit: Laura McCLuskey

