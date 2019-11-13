Moses Sumney Announces New Double Album 'græ'

Moses Sumney has detailed plans for his new double album 'græ'.

The record is the songwriter's first to be written in his new home of Asheville, North Carolina, yet it also features a diverse array of collaborators.

A huge undertaking, 'græ' will be released in two parts, with the first landing digitally in February 2020.

The second chapter then hits on May 15th, with the full physical album also emerging that same day.

In coming on Jagjaguwar Records, the project is led by spectacular new song 'Virile'.

Opening with Moses Sumney laying in a field, the camera panning down on him, it's like emerging from a dream into stark reality.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Part One:

1. Insula

2. Cut Me

3. In Bloom

4. Virile

5. Conveyor

6. boxes

7. Gagarin

8. jill/jack

9. Colouour

10. also also also and and and

11. Neither/Nor

12. Polly

Part Two:

13. Two Dogs

14. Bystanders

15. Me in 20 Years

16. Keeps Me Alive

17. Lucky Me

18. and so I come to isolation

19. Bless Me

20. before you go

Photo Credit: Alexander Black

