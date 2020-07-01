Moses Boyd Links With Poppy Ajudha On 'Shades Of You'

Moses Boyd has shared his new single 'Shades Of You' - tune in now.

The London jazz iconoclast headlined the city's fabric club at 2019 drew to a close, an emphatic statement equipped with a bundle of new tracks.

Taking jazz as a starting point, incoming album 'Dark Matter' incorporates other styles, other modes of creativity.

Out on February 14th, it's led by new song 'Shades Of You', featuring that striking Poppy Ajudha vocal.

The singer adds a soulful flair to Moses Boyd's endlessly dexterous rhythms, while the low end swagger points towards club culture.

It's a real London track - where else could neo-soul, jazz, and grime production elements coalesce?

Tune in now.

Moses Boyd will release new album 'Dark Matter' on February 14th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.