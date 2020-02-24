Moscoman Shares Glistening New Jammer 'What Do We Care'

Moscoman has shared his new single 'What Do We Care'.

The producer is gearing up to release his second album, partnering with Moshi Moshi on the project.

New single 'What Do We Care' leads the way, and it's a fantastic collaboration with Teleman frontman Tom Sanders.

Opening with those crisp synths and that nagging, slightly offbeat bassline, it actually puts Clash in mind of The Human League's 'The Things That Dreams Are Made Of'.

Teleman vocalist Tom Sanders adds a wistful sense of Englishness with his vocal, pushing Moscoman's production into a new space.

Moscoman comments...

“The track started as a cool pop house tune I produced on my laptop lying in bed in my Mum’s house in the Israeli suburbs. Teleman’s Tom is singing the anthem of our time, how people don’t realise or appreciate moments they experience in the prime of their lives.”

Photo Credit: Nuphar Blechner

