Mosa Wild Share Tender New Single 'Cry Baby'

Ashford four-piece Mosa Wild have shared their new single 'Cry Baby'.

The band's opening EP was a delight, pitting literate, emotive lyricism against some evocative arrangements.

A second EP is incoming, with the four-some sharing something new to introduce fans to this fresh world.

New single 'Cry Baby' is out now, with its spartan guitar line affording plenty of space for that softly assertive vocal.

A song that is in perpetual evolution, it draws on themes close to Jim Rubaduka's heart.

'Cry Baby' - says the singer - "looks at how the nature of life isn’t permanence but flux. I think we all might have a complicated relationship with change, it’s either something we welcome or dread."

"I’ve always been fascinated with our reaction to change and the constant push and pull between wanting things to go back to how they were, stay the same or change..."

Tune in now.

