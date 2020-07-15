Morrissey's Mother Has Died

Morrissey has confirmed the death of his mother, Elizabeth Dywer.

The singer was exceptionally close to his mother, and her influence is made clear through his 2013 autobiography.

Elizabeth Dwyer had been in poor health of late, with fans showing their support for the Smiths legend.

Sadly, it seems that Morrissey's mother has passed away, with the singer sharing official confirmation.

A note reads:

Morrissey's very beloved mother - and best friend, Elizabeth Dwyer, has passed away.

A service will be held in Dublin where Elizabeth was born.

All are welcome.

A quote from Oscar Wilde accompanies the statement: "All my life's buried here … heap earth upon it."

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.