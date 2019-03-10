Morrissey's Attempt To Join #TheShowMustBePaused Didn't Go As Planned

Morrissey attempted to join #TheShowMustBePaused yesterday - June 2nd - and received a stern rebuke from fans.

The singer made the post on Twitter, joining with a music industry wide event created by two Black women.

#TheShowMustBePaused was designed as a way for the industry to step back, to listen to the Black community, and to create a positive, progressive, forward path.

Morrissey's introduction was scarcely needed, given his habit of controversial statements couched in racist language.

The post was widely rebuked:

This can’t be the same @officialmoz who posted a racist video on his website about Stormzy headlining Glastonbury. Come the fuck on. https://t.co/g0qBok7fPf — stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) June 3, 2020

