Morrissey Shares Collaboration With Grizzly Bear's Ed Droste

Morrissey has shared his new collaboration with Grizzly Bear vocalist Ed Droste.

Morrissey will release new album 'California Son' on May 24th, a series of covers featuring some hand-picked guests.

The predominantly American, progressive-leaving guest cast caused much debate online following the LP announce, given Morrissey's flirtation with hard right causes.

Grizzly Bear's Ed Droste appears on 'Morning Starship', a cover of the Jobriah song from 1973 which has now found its way online.

It's a somewhat lacklustre arrangement, with Morrissey's tired vocal augmented by some backing from Ed Droste.

Lacking the spark of the high points of Morrissey's solo career, it doesn't come close to the sweeping majesty of the original.

That said, it's a talking point - make up your mind after tuning in below.

'California Son' will be released on May 24th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.