Morning Midnight Find The Perfect Formula On 'Ancoats Junction'

Sometimes opposites attract.

That certainly seems to be the case for Morning Midnight, a Glasgow duo who comprise two very distinct musicians.

Jordan Scott is more folk and indie inclined, someone who spent his younger years at Frightened Rabbit shows; Jess Pascale meanwhile is from an electronic background, a producer steeped in hip-hop lore.

Initial sessions were clumsy, but then something clicked, the two voices began to interweave in strange new ways.

New single 'Ancoats Junction' is the result. Both drifting and focussed, it's a curious conundrum, a song that deals lyrically with "the hopelessness of trying to fix a failing relationship and knowing when to finally admit defeat..."

“‘Ancoats Junction’ felt like the moment where we cracked the code,” says Scott. “That’s when we felt we could both exist within the same song and be really proud of the result. I like the idea of having that balance; the songs are strong enough on their own, but Jess’ production brings them to life.”

Tune in now.

