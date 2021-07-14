Morly Shares Bold New Single 'Wasted'

Morly has shared her gorgeous new single 'Wasted'.

The song was penned during a long day writing in Los Angeles, a session that found Morly working in tandem with her friend Marcus Foster.

Seated at the piano, 'Wasted' came pouring forth, an example of Morly's incredibly natural artistry.

Taken from incoming album 'til i start speaking' - due out later this year - 'Wasted' is “one of those songs that felt like it was already written.”

Beautifully performed and carefully finessed, 'Wasted' finds Morly grappling with her craft.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Megan Kellythorn

