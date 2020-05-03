MORGAN's Punchy 'My Year' Is The Perfect Introduction

MORGAN is a name to remember.

The singer is a true rising force, with her soulful voice aligned to an infatuation with club tropes.

Her raw talent has drawn MORGAN into the orbit of Rudimental, with the vocalist signing to the group's record label Major Tom's.

There's so much more to come, but it all begins with superb new bumper 'My Year'.

A real statement of intent, it's an intense R&B cut, with its bouncing rhythm aligned to a superb, highly potent vocal.

Totally infectious, 'My Year' drips with potential, something perfectly exhibited by the video.

Taking fans into the studio and onstage with MORGAN, it's a picture of a talent in blossom.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.