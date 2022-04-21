MORGAN's 'In My Feelings' Is A Showcase For Vulnerability

Soulful riser MORGAN has shared her new single 'In My Feelings'.

Out now on Major Tom's Records - the Rudimental led showcase for new voices - the single pivots between R&B tropes and soulful songwriting.

Constantly seeking personal expression, 'In My Feelings' presents a young woman bound by her emotions, attempting to seek a path through that maze.

Coming ahead of her headline show at London's Courtyard Theatre on May 26th, 'In My Feelings' is about embracing personal independence and self-love above all else.

A vocal packed with poise and control, the song is driven forwards by MORGAN's innate emotional truth.

She writes...

“I wrote 'In My Feelings' about a toxic relationship I fell into where I fell in love with somebody that I shouldn't have. I think everyone can relate to that feeling - knowing you're getting yourself into a situation that wont end well - you're head is being rational but your heart completely takes over.”

“This is one of the zoom sessions I did throughout lockdown where I was super proud of what I had written - it probably helped that I wrote it with two good friends Sakima and Kurisu. I love everything about this song especially minimalist melodies - I'm super proud of it.”

