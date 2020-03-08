Morgan Wade's 'Reckless' Spins A Personal Tale

American songwriter Morgan Wade has shared her new song 'Reckless'.

With her country intonations you could probably guess that Morgan Wade grew up in the South, and her roots are extremely important to her.

Coming of age in Floyd, Virginia, she now lives only two hours from her childhood home.

Debut album 'Reckless' is incoming, and it merges her deep roots with a forward-facing attitude.

We're able to share the title track, and it's a bold, colourful outing, one that spins her Americana leanings in a fresh way.

Fusing emotional heft with brisk musicality, 'Reckless' is born from a life lived.

'Reckless' is out now.

Photo Credit: David McClister

