Moreton Links With James Vincent McMorrow On 'See Yourself'

Australia's Moreton have an artistry that can't be denied.

Supporting James Vincent McMorrow back in 2017, the two parties kept in touch, exchanging messages, music recommendations, and a few new ideas.

New single 'See Yourself' is the point where those ideas coalesce into something substantial, a neat ying-yang between their two voices.

A truly gorgeous return, it matches the innate chemistry of those two vocalists to an astute arrangement, so warm and comforting but also nuanced.

Pointed, mature songwriting, 'See Yourself' has touches of The National, aligned to elements of PJ Harvey's late 90s spree.

Moreton front-woman Georgia explains...

"We recorded our parts in one take, all together live in the room. I remember it was getting late and I messaged James on Instagram, and just a few weeks later he was sending over his parts from Dublin."

Tune in now.