MoreNight Links With Snowy On 'Eazy Peezy'

MoreNight links with Snowy on new cut 'Eazy Peezy'.

The producer's excellent 'Silvia' EP honed in on his love of UKG, while asking daring questions about the genre's boundaries.

Recently sparring with Snowy on the rapper's 'Nebula' EP, the two re-unite on a brand new single.

The first cut to be taken from MoreNight's 'Trophy' EP, it pits his work in a more grime-centric frame.

Snowy's bars have a swaggering quality to them, working perfectly with MoreNight's bruising sonic palette.

A sign of things to come, you can check out 'Eazy Peezy' below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://morenight.bandcamp.com/track/eazy-peezy-ft-snowy" href="https://morenight.bandcamp.com/track/eazy-peezy-ft-snowy">Eazy Peezy Ft. Snowy by MoreNight</a>

