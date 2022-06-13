Moreish Idols Launch Debut EP 'Float'

Moreish Idols will release debut EP 'Float' on August 12th.

The group have signed to key tastemaker imprint Speedy Underground, and they made their debut a few months back with epic single 'Speedboat'.

Dan Carey sat in on sessions for their full EP, which is set to land this summer.

Out on August 12th via Speedy Wunderground, with Moreish Idols aiming to capture the precocious energy of their live shows.

The band's own Jude Lilley comments...

"The most exciting thing for us as a band is capturing our performances live, which something Speedy is renowned for. Everything you hear in the EP is us in the room working together as unit - apart from Dyl who recorded his take across the whole EP in one!"

"There’s something really cool about listening back to the takes and realising ‘this is what the room sounded like 5 minutes ago… and that’s us making the noise’. To us "Float" is a collage, and a demonstration of the band putting everything in the mixer and seeing what comes out (lyrics included) and it’s exactly what Dan heard before getting us involved with the label."

New song 'Hangar' is online now - opening with a curling web of guitars, it then blasts into a dose of free jazz abstraction, before opening out into a bubbling dose of post-punk surrealism.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Caspar Swindells

