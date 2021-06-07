Moor Mother Announces New Album 'Black Encyclopaedia Of The Air'

Moor Mother will release new album 'Black Encyclopaedia Of The Air’ on September 17th.

The powerful spoken word artist is now signed to ANTI Records, who will take care of her latest project.

Work on 'Black Encyclopaedia Of The Air’ was kicked off in March 2020, and it very much documents the often erratic emotions of lockdown.

There's a lot to cram in - 2020 was quite the year - and it's led by bold, vivid new song 'Obsidian'.

Featuring the rapper Pink Siifu, it finds Moor Mother musing on the presence of danger in her life; “thinking about one's proximity to violence. Thinking about violence in the home. Violence in communities."

Director Ari Marcopoulous steered the clip, and there's a hidden connection to two jazz greats.

The film maker explains: "We decided to start the video in front of Alice and John Coltrane’s house. Nuff said. I could elaborate if you want me too. But it’s the spirit right there."

Photo Credit: UV Lucas

