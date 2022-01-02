Moonchild Link With Rapsody On 'Love I Need'

LA group Moonchild link with Rapsody on new single 'Love I Need'.

Moonchild's new album is out on February 11th, and it pits their funky approach against some key collaborators.

'Love I Need' feels like vintage Sly Stone viewed through a Soulquarian lens, with the soulful flourish worthy of Erykah Badu in her 'Mama's Gun' era.

Amber Navran etched the beat, while guest Rapsody sprays on top, a powerful performance from one of the best MCs in the game.

“I think my favourite moment happens halfway through Rapsody’s verse where the band breaks on beat one and comes back in with some hits that match Rapsody’s line”, says Moonchild's Andris Mattson.

Neo-soul meets vintage funk with a key contemporary rapper on top, 'Love I Need' goes deep - tune in now.

