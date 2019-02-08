Moon Duo Get Ravey On Disco-Inspired 'Lost Heads'

Moon Duo have shared their sparkling disco-fuelled track 'Lost Heads'.

The Californian duo - Sanae Yamada and Ripley Johnson - are readying their seventh studio album, with 'Stars Are The Light' produced by Sonic Boom.

Recorded in the hills of Portugal’s Serra de Sintra, the record boasts a disco tinge, with Moon Duo flushing their lucid psychedelics with new colours and tones.

Yamada says: “Disco is dance music, first and foremost, and we were digging our way into the idea of this endless dance of bodies in nature. We were also very inspired by the space and community of a disco – a space of free self-expression through dance, fashion, and mode of being; where everyone was welcome, diversity was celebrated, and identity could be fluid; where the life force that animates each of us differently could flower.”

New song 'Lost Heads' is online now, a sparkling, synth-fuelled opus with a sense of all-out rave abandon.

Laden with colour, you can check out 'Lost Heads' below.

'Stars Are The Light' will be released on September 27th.

Catch Moon Duo at the following shows:

October

28 London EartH

29 Manchester Dancehouse

30 Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory

31 Glasgow BAAD

November

1 Birmingham The Crossing

2 Leeds Brudenell

3 Gateshead The Sage

4 Brighton St Bartholomew's Church

Photo Credit: Jasmine Pasquill

