Montreal's TOPS Share New Single 'Colder & Closer'

Montreal group TOPS have shared their new single 'Colder & Closer'.

The band's new album 'I Feel Alive' lands on April 3rd, with TOPS set to play shows on both sides of the Atlantic.

Touching down in the UK over May, TOPS will play a variety of dates, including a set at London's All Points East Festival.

Slick new single 'Colder & Closer' is a vibrant piece of alt-pop, playing with the isolation that can also follow intimacy.

The Mashie Alam-directed visual plays with this theme, overlaying singer Jane Perry with an alternating lens of thermal and normal vision.

Alam comments...

"Jane had this really amazing vision where she hoped to convey the feeling of being immensely close to someone. The choice of using thermal footage was made because we wanted to see, feel, and immerse ourselves into the varying temperatures of the body as it heats up, cools down, responds to touch, and feels alone."

"We created a movement composition that travels between a live action world and a thermal world! The idea was to visually explore the dynamic of being far (in the live action world) and being close (in the thermal world)! Eventually the juxtaposing jumps between the two worlds merge into an immersive thermal universe to evoke a climactic sense of closeness from where there is no return."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Shelby Fenlon

