Montreal's TOPS Announce New Album 'I Feel Alive'

Montreal indie pop outfit TOPS will release new album 'I Feel Alive' on April 3rd.

The group have a stellar way of phrasing certain melodies, somehow managing to distill complex feelings into something adorably simple.

New album 'I Feel Alive' - their fourth to date - emerges this Spring on their own label, following sessions in a Montreal basement.

Keyboardist Marta Cikojevic was a full part of the creative process, with TOPS opening themselves to fresh ideas.

New single (and title track) 'I Feel Alive' is certainly fresh, a song that dips into the opening discovery of passion, love, and companionship.

There's a complexity to these feelings, however, with every starting point also representing a finishing point.

Mashie Alam directs the full video, an offbeat depiction of TOPS on a photoshoot.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Justin Aranha

