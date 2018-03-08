Montreal's Ouri Startles On New Cut 'Escape'

Rising Montreal producer Ouri has signed to Ghostly and released new single 'Escape'.

Hailing from South America by way of France, the producer settled in her current Montreal base to release last year's 'Superficial' full length.

Newly signed to Ghostly, new EP 'We Share Our Blood' represents another step forward, and drops on September 28th.

She explains: “As I continue to create music, I want the whole experience to be even more raw. No one else is included for this one; from writing to mastering, the process is direct from me to the listener”.

New song 'Escape' is online now, a startling, exploratory piece of digital soul in which ideas are broken down into component parts and then subtly built back up into ornate structures.

A vivid, unique offering, you can check out 'Escape' below.

Photo Credit: Maiko Rodrig

