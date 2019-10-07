Monsta X Star Hyungwon Ordered To Rest

K-Pop is a demanding arena.

When not writing and recording or shooting videos, icons spend countless months on the road, rehearsing, setting up, performing, and travelling, all for their fans.

So it's no wonder that they need a rest every so often. Monsta X are currently in the UK, and made a sensational appearance on Good Morning Britain a few moments ago.

Hyongwon wasn't among their number, however, with Monsta X leaving an empty space on the couch for him.

The reason? After feeling unwell the K-Pop star has been ordered to rest - here's the full statement.

And here's Monsta X on GMB:

they left a spot for Hyungwon :(

they did great even as 6 so proud of them as always @OfficialMonstaX #GMB_MONSTAX #GoodMorningBritain pic.twitter.com/o4mlEekxOD — 채세계존잘 (@hyungwonope) July 11, 2019

Get well soon Hyongwon!

