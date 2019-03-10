Monsta X Share New Single 'Someone's Someone'

Monsta X have shared their new single 'Someone's Someone' - tune in now.

The K-Pop icons are back, riding a wave of hype sparked by the ongoing global success of 'Who Do U Love?' and it's Will.i.am remix.

Boasting a guest spot from French Montana, the single is crossing over in a fresh way, leading directly to their latest mini-epic.

New single 'Someone's Someone' is online now, following its premiere on the Ellen Degeneres Show a few days ago.

A blast of positivity, it's a plea for unity in an increasingly fractious world. Monsta X explain...

"We love the song's message of unity, being connected to someone and not being alone. We are always here for our monbebe and we belong to them unconditionally."

Tune in now.

