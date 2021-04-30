Monsta X Announce New Project 'One Of A Kind'

Monsta X are back.

The K-Pop icons signalled their return on social media a few moments ago, ending a reclusive period from the group.

New project 'One Of A Kind' will be released on June 1st, with the news confirmed alongside a teaser photo.

The incoming release of their first Korean comeback since 'Fatal Love' in November 2020, with Japanese-language album ‘Flavours Of Love’ arriving on May 5th.

Check out the announce below.

- - -

