Monjola Links With Aby Coulibaly For Delicious New Single 'Where u at'

Monjola and Aby Coulibaly combine on alt-R&B booster 'Where u at'.

Monjola has a voice of his own, a distinct way of approaching music and conducting himself.

The Irish riser draws others into his orbit, and once he'd come across Aby Coulibaly the two knew they had to work together.

Given its first radio play by Jamz Supernova, new single 'Where u at' is a blissful combination, a neat collaboration in which two voices become one.

Summer-fresh and landing just in time for this heatwave, the video for 'Where u at' comes from Sam Fallover and Robert Blass.

Out now on Chamomile Records, you can check it below.

