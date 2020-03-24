Mong Tong's 'Jou-Tau' Is "A Psychedelic Journey To The East"

Taiwanese sibling duo Mong Tong have shared their new single 'Jou-Tau'.

The pair's groundbreaking sound is deeply psychedelic in tone, with their mind-blowing aural journeys sketching out their own meandering paths.

Full album ‘Mystery 秘神' is set for release on June 19th via Guruguru Brain, with new single 'Jou-Tau' blasting out into the unknown.

Sonically, the single moves from 電子琴音樂 - which they describe as “relaxing Chinese synth pop” - via 16 Bit game soundtracks, doom metal, and vintage psych.

It's a heady brew, one that is honestly unlike anything else you'll hear today (or tomorrow, for that matter...)

Mong Tong comment: "This track is a groovy trip that takes us into a peculiar realm where a big stone gave birth to a monkey king!"

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://mongtongggb.bandcamp.com/album/mystery" href="http://mongtongggb.bandcamp.com/album/mystery">Mystery 秘神 by Mong Tong 夢東</a>

