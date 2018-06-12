Mona Vale's Deeply Atmospheric 'Mercenary' Hits On An Emotional Level

Mona Vale is on the cusp of something.

Each new release from the London producer expands the palette, while refining that pursuit of greatness.

Last year brought a string of beautiful singles, ranging from the atmospheric 'Settle Down' through to the quietly addictive 'Focal Point' and 'Too Late'.

New release 'Mercenary' is bold in its execution, with the layers of digital sound enfolding across some of Mona Vale's most nuanced songwriting yet.

Hitting home on an emotional level, 'Mercenary' is carefully executed, with each element of sound placed in precisely the correct place.

Mona Vale adds: “Lyrically it's about someone who's got no real emotional loyalty towards anything and can drop things without a moment's notice for something else. It's about a Mercenary on a emotional level instead of the money grabbing sense.”

Tune in now.