Momma's 'Lucky' Is A Chic Indie Burner

Brooklyn risers Momma have shared their new single 'Lucky'.

The band hit the Great Escape recently, playing a series of white-hot shows and leaving a trail of hype in their wake.

New album 'Household name' is out on July 1st, with new single 'Lucky' serving to make good on that early promise.

A succinct, super-chic indie burner, it deals with longing and desire against its torn and tattered framework.

Dual vocalists/guitarists Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten power the song forwards, with Friedman explaining...

"I wrote it after my significant other and I had to spend an unknown amount of time apart from each other on opposite sides of the country. I wanted it to feel anthemic, like a sappy and sentimental love song, but I still wanted to speak on how exciting it feels to know you found true treasure with someone you are in love with."

Emma Penrose and Zack Shorrosh direct the clip, with Penrose commenting:

"We didn’t want to get too cheesy and literal so Etta suggested some ideas from the Green Day ‘Walking Contradiction’ video as well as the fun and etherealness of certain Beabadoobee videos. In the end, we feel like the video displays how much fun it was to film - everyone involved was a friend of either Zack and Emma’s or Etta and Allegra’s, so the project feels very personal and lighthearted."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sophie Hur

- - -