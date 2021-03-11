Mom Tudie's 'Gold' Is A Soulful Inspiration

Jazz-leaning production Mom Tudie has shared new single 'Gold'.

A production talent co-signed by Ezra Collective and Tom Misch, Mom Tudie's work sits in that nexus between jazz and soul.

Fusing club tropes with an emotive songwriting sensibility, new single 'Gold' seems to distill those ideas down to a fine essence.

Out now, 'Gold' features Maya Law's imposing vocal over the evocative production palette.

Moving from snippets of trumpet to lucid electronics, 'Gold' is typically dazzling work from the South London artist.

He comments...

"This song came out of a want to make dance music, but I always seem to subconsciously sway to the more laid back kind of stuff. I knew this would be a big tune about 10 seconds into hearing the demo vocals Maya sent to me, they just worked so well with the instrumental."



