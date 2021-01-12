Mom Tudie, Nectar Woode Unite On Glorious 'Fear Leads Us On'

Mom Tudie and Nectar Woode team up on fantastic new single 'Fear Leads Us On'.

Mom Tudie is a self-taught musician, and perhaps that lack of framework allows him to pivot into unexpected directions.

Absorbing the looseness of jazz, his innovative work is laden with colour - such as his kaleidoscopic new single.

Out now, 'Fear Leads Us On' is a propulsive slice of future soul propelled by club tropes and soca leanings, with London pianist Erikkson Kaner blessing the arrangement with his touch.

Newcomer Nectar Woode takes care of the vocal, a superb performance that illustrates the depth of feeling in her work.

Mom Tudie comments...

"I found Nectar on Instagram and hit her up to jump on the track. I have no idea why she isn’t a superstar yet, but in time I’m sure the world will wake up to her talent, once she releases her own music. Eriksson was a late addition to the party, but I knew it needed some more flavour so knew I could call on my musical brother to deliver."

"We’ve been talking about releasing music since we were sitting at the back of music lessons together in school, and I think this is finally the first track we have officially been on together."

Tune in now.