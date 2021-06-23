Molly Payton Shares New Single 'Honey'

London-based New Zealander Molly Payton has shared ‘Honey’, her first single of 2021. The song was completed with the remote collaboration of Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Oli Barton-Wood, and producer Jimmy Hogarth. It is accompanied by a music video directed by Taylor Mansfield which is shot entirely through a kitchen window.

"'Honey' is about that moment in a relationship where things stop working as well as they used to,” Molly Payton explains. “I think there’s also an undercurrent of frustration with myself for letting my past interfere with my present. Like most songs I write it was mostly just me working through my own mind and emotions”. Last Autumn, the 19-year-old artist released her second EP, 'Porcupine' to very positive reviews.

Arlo Parks has commented that Molly Payton’s music has a “sense of rawness and earnestness that really reminded me of things that I’ve lived myself.”

Molly Payton relocated from New Zealand to London as a teenager, but a trip back to her home country was extended by the pandemic. Now, New Zealand’s low infection rates and easing restrictions have allowed her to headline a series of gigs. She will appear at UK festivals this year including Dot To Dot and will join Oscar Lang on his October tour.

Words: Rebecca Sibley

Photo Credit: Taylor Mansfield

