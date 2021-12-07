Molly Linen's Meditative 'The Day Starts' Is "A Day In The Life Of A Poet"

Molly Linen has shared her meditative new song 'The Day Starts'.

The Glasgow based songwriter is working with Lost Map Records on a new EP, which is set to land next month.

Out on August 27th, it's trailed by beautiful new piece 'The Day Starts', a subtle yet intricate piece with a folk-hewn backing.

Unfolding softly, there's a contemplative side to Molly's lyricism, in which she imagines "a day in the life of a poet..."

She explains: "An attempt at capturing memories of long summer days spent in the dream-like warmth of my grandparent’s garden."

A hazy return, 'The Day Starts' seems to open in fuzzy tones before finding sharply defined focus by its close.

Tune in now.

Order Molly Linen's new EP HERE.

Photo Credit: Caio Wheelhouse

