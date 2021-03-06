Molly Burch Hits Her Stride With 'Heart Of Gold'

Molly Burch returns with wonderful new song 'Heart Of Gold'.

The songwriter's new album 'Romantic Images' arrives on July 23rd, a scintillating indie pop set that is produced by the songwriting duo behind Tennis.

New single 'Heart Of Gold' ripples with confidence, the melodies sharpened and the lyric distilled.

A potent offering from a talent in bloom, 'Heart Of Gold' is the sound of Molly Burch hitting her stride.

The track comes equipped with an adorable video, featuring Molly and some farmyard pets.

Tune in now.

