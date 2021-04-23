Molly Burch Announces New Album 'Romantic Images'

Molly Burch will release new album 'Romantic Images' on July 23rd.

The Austin based songwriter linked with Tennis’ Alaina Moore and Pat Riley for her new record, recording at a studio in Denver.

Out on July 23rd via Captured Tracks, the new album is another dose of Molly Burch's gilded indie pop.

New song 'Control' is an alluring return, the finely controlled melodies set against the pangs of longing in Molly's voice.

The video was directed by Jackie Lee Young and Burch, and it eases you into a fresh chapter in her work.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jackie Lee Young

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.