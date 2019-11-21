Moleskin, Boardgame James Line Up Handsome Boys EP

Moleskin and Boardgame James will unite as Handsome Boys for a new EP.

The production time focus on instrumental grime, hosting numerous radio shows and full DJ mixes across the past 18 months.

Linking with the 1000 Doors imprint, a full EP from Handsome Boys is set to land on February 14th.

Available to pre-order now - click HERE - the pair have shared their luminous new track 'And The Award Goes To'.

There's more than a touch of West Coast glamour to the arrangement, moving from the slumped beat towards that neatly fluorescent synth line, one with shades of Kool & The Gang's 'Summer Madness'.

Bok Bok is in charge of the final mixdown, and in spite of its diverse palette 'And The Award Goes To' still feels recognisable as grime.

A real club moment, the full EP will definitely be worth investigating. Check out 'And The Award Goes To' below.

