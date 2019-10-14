Moleskin Adopts Kamran Name For New EP

Moleskin will release a new EP under the name Kamran later this year.

The influential producer returns to the record racks, sharing details of his first EP in some six years.

'Transmission' EP explores his Iranian heritage in a neat futurist way, utilising space travel motifs in the process.

New song 'Takeoff In Tehran' is online now, a fascinating piece of electronics that contains neat elements of Persian culture.

Tune in now.

Order 'Transmission' EP HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.