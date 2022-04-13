Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite Announces New Memoir

Mogwai guitarist Stuart Braithwaite has laid out plans for a new memoir.

The guitarist helped form the post-rock group, and has worked on a multitude of projects over their 25 year career.

2021 saw Mogwai achieve an unusual feat, with their (excellent) LP 'As the Love Continues' hitting No. 1 on the UK charts.

Stuart Braithwaite has decided to look back for his next project, with new memoir Spaceships over Glasgow set to be released on September 1st.

Published by White Rabbit Books - who are responsible for some excellent tomes this year - the book focusses on "my teenage idiocy, life in general, gigs and playing in Mogwai..."

Sounds right up our street, to be honest - order it below.

