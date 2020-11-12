Mogwai's 'Ritchie Sacramento' Is Beautifully Direct

Mogwai have shared their new single 'Ritchie Sacramento' - tune in now.

The Scottish post-rock group's new album 'As The Love Continues' hits home on February 19th, following extensive sessions last year.

'Ritchie Sacramento' - "the title came from a misunderstanding a friend of ours had about how to say Ryuichi Sakamoto", says Stuart Braithwaite - is one of Mogwai's more direct moments, it's endearing vocal having a sighing, shoegaze quality.

The wistful vocal is set against powerhouse drumming, and some typically cinematic guitar lines, aspects that conjure visions of those epic live shows.

Stuart Braithwaite continues: "The lyrics were inspired by a story Bob Nastanovich shared about his friend and bandmate David Berman who proclaimed 'Rise Crystal Spear' as he threw a shovel at a sports car. The song is dedicated to all the musician friends we’ve lost over the years."

Vaj Power directs the video, which intermingles imagery of blossoming flowers with the charred surfaces of a distant planet.

Tune in now.

Pre-order 'As The Love Continues' HERE. Catch Mogwai performing live from Glasgow's Tramway via a special live stream on February 13th.

