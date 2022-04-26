Mogwai's New Song 'Boltfor' Is A "Metaphsyical Road Movie"

Mogwai have shared their beautiful new song 'Boltfor'.

The band's 2021 album 'As The Love Continues' swept to the pinnacle of the charts, and rightfully took its place in our End Of Year countdown.

Mogwai will play London's Alexandra Palace on May 27th, and to celebrate the Glasgow group have shared something new.

A song that revels in space and control, 'Boltfor' was kicked off during those recent album sessions, before being finished at the band's own Castle Of Doom space.

'Boltfor' is a spacious return, one that resolves into a grinding rhythm that suggests broad vistas and open landscapes.

Director Sam Wiehl picks up on this, constructing a "metaphysical road movie" in response.

He comments...

"The video is a visual metaphor for the constant movement in life and the unceasing urge to move forward as individuals... in the form of a metaphysical road movie."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Antony Crook

- - -