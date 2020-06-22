Mogwai Share New Song 'Pat Stains'

Mogwai have shared their new song 'Pat Stains'.

The band's new album 'As The Love Continues' arrives on February 19th, recorded in Worcestershire after COVID dashed their plans to work in the States.

Set to be released via Rock Action, the record follows 2017's excellent 'Every Country's Sun' (and of course, their soundtrack activities ).

Dave Fridmann produced the new record remotely, and 'Pat Stains' gives a good indication of the fire on show on the incoming LP.

Colin Stetson lends his scorching saxophone technique, with Mogwai's molten creativity still raising the temperature.

Tune in now.

'As The Love Continues' will be released on February 19th. Mogwai live-streamed a show from Glasgow's Tramway last night (February 13th).

Photo Credit: Antony Crook

