Mogwai Have Remixed Party Dozen's 'Auto Loser'

Mogwai have stepped in to remix Party Dozen's new song 'Auto Loser'.

The Sydney DIY duo are back, with new album 'Pray For Party Dozen' set to be released this week.

Out on May 22nd, it's led by the barbed sounds of 'Auto Loser', emblematic of their devout minimalism.

Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite deconstructs the song, flipping its noise rock bedlam into something rather more taut and paranoid.

As always seems to be the case with Mogwai remixes mood is everything, with Stuart Braithwaite severing his take from the original.

Tune in below.

