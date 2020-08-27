Mogwai Announce Special Streamed Performance

Mogwai have confirmed plans for a special streamed performance.

The Scottish post-rock group are continually creative, with even the otherwise quiet 2020 bringing an addition to their film and television score catalogue.

New album - proper - 'As The Love Continues' arrives on February 19th, and it will be preceded by a live stream.

The specially recorded performance will feature the debut airing of material from the album, directed by the band’s long term collaborator Antony Crook.

Shot at Glasgow arts space Tramway, the set will also dip into Mogwai's rich catalogue.

Check out a preview below.

'As The Love Continues' will be released on February 19th.

