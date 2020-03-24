MOGAN Explores The Male Form With 'Hireth'

Cardiff based musician MOGAN is gearing up for the release of new EP 'Gutter'.

Out on April 24th - order it HERE - it's led by bold new piece 'Hireth'.

An artist steeped in DIY culture and the punk scene that surrounds Cardiff, MOGAN's current work is in a different aesthetic vein, but with the same spirit.

A full video for 'Hireth' has been shot, a daring document that offers a cross-section of the male form.

Exploring passion and aggression, it's a vivid watch, one that breaks boundaries in the process.

MOGAN comments...

“The video for Hireth explores the parallels between passion and aggression of the male form. I'd initially wanted to remain off-screen for the video, but Jesus had other ideas and sent floods to Wales meaning our actors couldn't make it. Luckily Patrick Bethell is a good friend of mine so didn't mind getting close and personal! Some might say it was my plan all along…”

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.